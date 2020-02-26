UrduPoint.com
Iran May Be Stepping Up Support To Houthis In Yemen - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Iran might be advancing its support to Houthi rebels in the conflict in Yemen, a senior US State Department official told reporters.

"I think Iran's support to Houthis, especially in areas like sending advanced weapons, is continuing without any diminution," the official said during a press briefing on Tuesday. "They might even be stepping it up.

"

According to the official, Iran's support enables the Houthis to "threaten" Saudi Arabia to launch advanced missiles at civilian airports and, "potentially," threaten US citizens.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between government forces led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi rebels since 2015, with Iran said to be providing support for the latter.

Iranian officials have repeatedly denied supporting Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia.

