Iran Nuclear Talks Set For Pause: News Agency

Negotiations in Vienna aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal are set to be suspended Friday so that European diplomats can review proposals by the Islamic republic, state media said

Iran said a day earlier that it had submitted two draft proposals for the nuclear agreement, which has been in tatters since the United States' withdrawal in 2018.

"After the handing over of the text of the Iranian proposal to the P4+1 group (Britain, China, France and Russia plus Germany) and the European Union, a meeting of the joint committee of the nuclear deal will be held on Friday," said Iran's official news agency IRNA.

"This meeting was requested by the European side before its representatives return to their capitals to review the text proposed by Iran," the news agency added.

Two diplomatic sources based in Vienna confirmed the report to AFP, with the meeting due to start at midday (1100 GMT).

A resumption is expected early next week, one European diplomat said.

