UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Offers To Exchange Prisoners With US As Biden Takes Charge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

Iran Offers to Exchange Prisoners With US as Biden Takes Charge

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2021) Iran is ready for a prisoner swap with the United States during President Joe Biden's term, the spokesman for the Foreign Ministry told an Iranian agency in comments out Sunday.

Saeed Khatibzadeh accused the United States of taking Iranian citizens hostage, according to ISNA.

This comes after the FBI arrested Iranian political scientist and scholar Kaveh Lotfolah Afrasiabi at his home in Massachusetts this week on charges of being an "unregistered agent" of the Islamic Republic.

Khatibzadeh said in an earlier interview with ISNA that Afrasiabi's detention was not the first time that the US took an Iranian national hostage on trumped-up charges.

Related Topics

Prisoner Iran Isna United States Sunday FBI

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Chairman of Sudanese Sovereig ..

6 minutes ago

ENOC Group wins ‘Sword of Honour’ award by Bri ..

21 minutes ago

DEWA upgrades water infrastructure with pioneering ..

36 minutes ago

Jafza, STAR-K Kosher to promote production of kosh ..

3 hours ago

Infrastructure works on AED400 million housing pro ..

4 hours ago

Russia reports 21,127 new COVID-19 infections

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.