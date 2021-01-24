Iran Offers to Exchange Prisoners With US as Biden Takes Charge

(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2021) Iran is ready for a prisoner swap with the United States during President Joe Biden's term, the spokesman for the Foreign Ministry told an Iranian agency in comments out Sunday.

Saeed Khatibzadeh accused the United States of taking Iranian citizens hostage, according to ISNA.

This comes after the FBI arrested Iranian political scientist and scholar Kaveh Lotfolah Afrasiabi at his home in Massachusetts this week on charges of being an "unregistered agent" of the Islamic Republic.

Khatibzadeh said in an earlier interview with ISNA that Afrasiabi's detention was not the first time that the US took an Iranian national hostage on trumped-up charges.