Iran Police Say 67 Arrested In Isfahan Water Protest

Sat 27th November 2021 | 07:25 PM

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Iranian police said Saturday that 67 protesters were arrested during violent protests in the city of Isfahan over the drying up of a river.

"We have arrested 67 of the main actors and agitators behind the troubles" on Friday in the city, police General Hassan Karami told the Fars news agency.

