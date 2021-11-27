Iran Police Say 67 Arrested In Isfahan Water Protest
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 07:25 PM
Iranian police said Saturday that 67 protesters were arrested during violent protests in the city of Isfahan over the drying up of a river
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Iranian police said Saturday that 67 protesters were arrested during violent protests in the city of Isfahan over the drying up of a river.
"We have arrested 67 of the main actors and agitators behind the troubles" on Friday in the city, police General Hassan Karami told the Fars news agency.