Iran Proposes To Secure JCPOA Preservation Guarantees In Draft Nuclear Deal- Russian Envoy

Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Iran Proposes to Secure JCPOA Preservation Guarantees in Draft Nuclear Deal- Russian envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Tehran has proposed to enshrine guarantees for the preservation of the Iranian nuclear deal in a draft agreement to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to the international organizations in Vienna, said on Tuesday.

"One of the amendments that the Iranians introduced yesterday is precisely aimed at strengthening these guarantees. And something else, apparently, will be done in this direction," Ulyanov told the Solovyov Live show.

If the US refuses the restore the nuclear deal, it will not avoid consequences, the diplomat added.

