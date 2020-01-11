(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) Ukrainian experts have received all the necessary information on the Ukrainian Boeing 737 crash in the vicinity of Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport and were granted data access, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Office said on Saturday.

"Operational headquarters of the NSDC [Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council] established by the order of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate the plane crash of a UIA [Ukraine International Airlines] Boeing in Iran, received all the necessary information from the very beginning. Our experts were provided with all video, photo and other materials to analyze the processes that took place and are still ongoing in Tehran," the presidential office said in its Telegram channel.