Iran Ready To Host 3+3 Conference Soon - Deputy Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani said during his meeting with Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan in Yerevan that Iran was ready to host the 3+3 Conference in the nearest future, media reported

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani said during his meeting with Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan in Yerevan that Iran was ready to host the 3+3 Conference in the nearest future, media reported.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to host the foreign ministers' Conference in the 3+3 format," Bagheri said, as quoted by Iranian news agency IRNA.

Grigoryan welcomed Iran's proposal to host the 3+3 Conference.

The officials also discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, a region in the South Caucasus, disputed by Armenia and Azerbaijan. In September 2020, a new round of escalation there lead to military actions and human casualties.

The 3+3 Conference is a regional forum for peace and stability in the South Caucasus. The format includes Iran, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey and Russia. The first meeting in this format was held on December 10, 2021 in Moscow.

