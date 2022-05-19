UrduPoint.com

Iran Ready To Host Astana Format Talks On Syria With Putin, Erdogan - Ambassador In Moscow

May 19, 2022

Iran is ready to hold talks on Syria within the so-called Astana format with the participation of the Russian and Turkish presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, respectively, Iranian Ambassador in Moscow Kazem Jalali told Sputnik on Thursday

"The negotiation process in the Astana format at the level of heads of state will be held in Iran. We have previously stated that we are ready to hold this summit in Iran with the participation of Vladimir Putin and Recep Erdogan," the ambassador said, adding that the long suspension of negotiations was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

