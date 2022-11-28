UrduPoint.com

Iran Rejects US Accusations Of Involvement In Attack On Oil Tanker Near Oman - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2022 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) The spokesperson for Iranian Foreign Ministry, Nasser Kanaani, rejected all the US accusations of its involvement in the attack on the oil carrier near the shores of Oman and called them baseless, the Iranian media reported on Monday.

On November 16, US accused Iran for allegedly attacking the oil tanker with drones.

Kanaani said that Iran had much strength to take responsibility for its actions and acted with courage, thus it rejected absolutely baseless accusations of the United States, the Fars news agency reported.

An oil tanker was attacked by an explosive-carrying drone on November 16 off the coast of Oman. The spokesperson for Oman's Defense Ministry reported it was Liberian-flagged tanker Pacific Zircon, which was operated by Singapore's Eastern Pacific Shipping, a company owned by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer.

