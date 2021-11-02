UrduPoint.com

Iran Says Thwarts New Pirate Attack On One Of Its Tankers

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 01:16 PM

Iran says thwarts new pirate attack on one of its tankers

Pirates attempted to seize an Iranian oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden in the second such incident in a fortnight, Iran's ISNA news agency reported on Tuesday

Tehran, Nov 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Pirates attempted to seize an Iranian oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden in the second such incident in a fortnight, Iran's ISNA news agency reported on Tuesday.

The vessel was headed towards the Bab al-Mandeb strait at the entrance to the Red Sea when six pirates aboard four vessels attempted to board it, drawing warning shots from the Iranian navy, ISNA said.

It is the second such incident involving Iranian shipping in recent weeks after pirates attacked a convoy of two vessels on October 16.

Like other countries dependent on the shipping route through the Red Sea and Suez Canal, Iran stepped up its naval presence in the Gulf of Aden after a wave of attacks by Somalia-based pirates between 2000 and 2011.

But the number of attacks has fallen sharply in recent years.

