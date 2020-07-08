Iran plans to strengthen war-torn Syria's air defence systems as part of a military agreement between the allies, state television said on Wednesday

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Iran plans to strengthen war-torn Syria's air defence systems as part of a military agreement between the allies, state television said on Wednesday.

"We will strengthen Syria's air defence systems in order to improve military cooperation between the two countries," the broadcaster quoted armed forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri as saying.

The deal will "further enhance our will... to confront pressures by America," he added.

Key US ally Israel, Iran's arch-enemy, has launched hundreds of strikes in Syria since the start of a civil war there in 2011, targeting government troops, allied Iranian forces and fighters from the Iran-backed Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah.

Iran has always denied sending forces to fight in Syria, saying it only has military advisors there.

The broadcaster published on its website a video of the deal being signed in Damascus by Bagheri and Syria's Defence Minister Ali Ayoub.