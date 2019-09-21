UrduPoint.com
Iran Six Foreign Ministers To Meet In New York On September 25 - Iran's Zarif

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 days ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 01:00 AM

Iran Six Foreign Ministers to Meet in New York on September 25 - Iran's Zarif

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) A meeting of Iran Six foreign ministers will be held in New York on September 25, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said Friday.

"The meeting of foreign ministers of Iran and the 4 + 1 group [Russia, China, France, Great Britain and Germany] will be held in New York on Wednesday," Iranian news agency ISNA quoted Zarif upon his arrival in New York to attend the74th Session of the UN General Assembly.

