TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) A meeting of Iran Six foreign ministers will be held in New York on September 25, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said Friday.

"The meeting of foreign ministers of Iran and the 4 + 1 group [Russia, China, France, Great Britain and Germany] will be held in New York on Wednesday," Iranian news agency ISNA quoted Zarif upon his arrival in New York to attend the74th Session of the UN General Assembly.