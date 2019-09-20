UrduPoint.com
Iran To Keep Reducing JCPOA Commitments On 60-Day Basis, No Decision On 4th Stage- Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 10:44 PM

Iran to Keep Reducing JCPOA Commitments on 60-Day Basis, No Decision on 4th Stage- Envoy

Tehran will continue to partially reduce its nuclear-related commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, but will make a decision on the next steps depending on actions of other parties to the agreement, Kazem Gharib Abadi, Iran's permanent representative to international organizations in vienna, told Sputnik in an interview

Since May, Iran has been discontinuing its obligations under the deal every 60 days in response to Washington's unilateral withdrawal from it and the pressure of renewed sanctions. While European signatories claim that they remain committed to the deal, Tehran says that since the United States' exit, Europe has failed to ensure the sanctioned country's interests under the agreement. The third round of Iran's scrapping of the accord started earlier in September.

"There are options on the table, but no decision has been taken for the fourth phase .

.. Every 60 days Iran will cease some of its obligations partially ... But what would be the options - it depends on the facts on the ground. So it does not mean that necessarily for the next phase Iran will cease all its obligations under the deal," Gharib Abadi said.

The diplomat explained that Iran's actions were not aimed at "destroying" the nuclear deal, stressing that if Tehran wanted to do so it could have followed the US suit and withdrew from the agreement, but chose to save it and work with other parties.

"The nature of the actions that we are doing is to preserve the JCPOA rather than its destruction. This is the case, so we are continuing this incremental step and approach ... At this stage our approach is to continue to reduce our obligations on a 60-day basis," Gharib Abadi stressed.

