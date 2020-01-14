Iran intends to hold the US government and armed forces accountable for the killing of its top military commander, Qasem Soleimani, bringing a case against it to the International Criminal Court in The Hague, judicial spokesman Gholam Hossein Ismaili said on Tuesday

Iran's Chief of Justice Ebrahim Raisi has already said US President Donald Trump should be brought to responsibility for the killing of Soleimani.

"We intend to prosecute the US military, the government and Trump in the International Criminal Court in The Hague for this crime [Soliemani's murder]," Ismaili said at a press conference.

He added that the US could also be prosecuted in Iraqi courts and in the Supreme Court of Iran.