UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Intelligence Busts CIA-Controlled Cyberespionage Ring - Security Council Secretary

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 07:54 PM

Iranian Intelligence Busts CIA-Controlled Cyberespionage Ring - Security Council Secretary

The Iranian Intelligence Services busted a cyberespionage network that had been spying for the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, said on Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) The Iranian Intelligence Services busted a cyberespionage network that had been spying for the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, said on Monday.

"Some time ago, one of the most sophisticated CIA networks, which was involved in cyberespionage and was an important part of the operational capacity of the CIA in the countries targeted by the United States, was detected and hit by the intelligence," Shamkhani said, as quoted by Iran's state television.

According to the Security Council secretary, Iran shared relevant information about the issue with other partner countries where the CIA ring operated that resulted in "identification, detention and punishment of a number of spies in various countries."

Related Topics

Iran Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) CIA United States TV

Recent Stories

Ex-Iranian President Says Trump Not Entitled to Ma ..

39 seconds ago

FIEDMC SEZ taking lead by attracting local as well ..

40 seconds ago

European Council Expresses Concern Over Security C ..

44 seconds ago

China's Xi to visit North Korea this week ahead of ..

46 seconds ago

Rawalpindi Police hold general parade at Police Li ..

6 minutes ago

France to collaborate with NAVTTC for development ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.