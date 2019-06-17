Iranian Intelligence Busts CIA-Controlled Cyberespionage Ring - Security Council Secretary

The Iranian Intelligence Services busted a cyberespionage network that had been spying for the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, said on Monday

"Some time ago, one of the most sophisticated CIA networks, which was involved in cyberespionage and was an important part of the operational capacity of the CIA in the countries targeted by the United States, was detected and hit by the intelligence," Shamkhani said, as quoted by Iran's state television.

According to the Security Council secretary, Iran shared relevant information about the issue with other partner countries where the CIA ring operated that resulted in "identification, detention and punishment of a number of spies in various countries."