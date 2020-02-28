Iranian Parliament Suspends Work Amid Coronavirus Spread in Country - Spokesman

The Iranian parliament is suspending work over the spread of novel coronavirus in the country, Asadullah Abbasi, a representative of the legislature's presidium, said Friday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The Iranian parliament is suspending work over the spread of novel coronavirus in the country, Asadullah Abbasi, a representative of the legislature's presidium, said Friday.

"Due to the spread of coronavirus in the country, the presidium decided to suspend parliament meetings until further notice," Abbasi said in a statement for reporters.