Iranian Parliament Suspends Work Amid Coronavirus Spread In Country - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 09:01 PM

Iranian Parliament Suspends Work Amid Coronavirus Spread in Country - Spokesman

The Iranian parliament is suspending work over the spread of novel coronavirus in the country, Asadullah Abbasi, a representative of the legislature's presidium, said Friday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The Iranian parliament is suspending work over the spread of novel coronavirus in the country, Asadullah Abbasi, a representative of the legislature's presidium, said Friday.

"Due to the spread of coronavirus in the country, the presidium decided to suspend parliament meetings until further notice," Abbasi said in a statement for reporters.

