Iranian Petroleum Minister Discusses Energy Issues With Bulgarian, Romanian Counterparts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2022) Iranian Petroleum Minister Javad Owji met with Bulgarian Energy Minister Alexander Nikolov and his Romanian counterpart, Virgil-Daniel Popescu, in Baku to discuss the global energy crisis and the recent increase in gas and oil prices, Iranian state-owned media reported on Sunday.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 27th Baku Energy Forum held in the Azerbaijani capital from June 2-4, according to the Islamic Republic news Agency (IRNA).

The three ministers discussed the ongoing energy crisis caused by Russia's operation in Ukraine and Western sanctions against Moscow.

According to IRNA, the talks also focused on the export of technical engineering services and equipment, and ways to strengthen cooperation in other areas between the countries.

The 27th Baku Energy Week Forum was dedicated to the global energy outlook and finding ways for the green energy transition, gas supplies and natural gas exploration in the Caspian region. The event was attended by over 400 delegates from 20 countries.