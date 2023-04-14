Iranian President to Address Palestinians for First Time in History - Reports

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will send a message to the Palestinian people for the first time in the country's history, the Al-Resalah news portal reported on Thursday, citing sources

Raisi will deliver an address at a festival in the Gaza Strip on Friday, the report said.

On Thursday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps navy commander, Alireza Tangsiri, said that the Iranian navy was holding a parade in the Persian Gulf and the Caspian Sea in support of the Palestinian people.

Violence has escalated in recent months in the West Bank amid regular Israeli arrest raids in Palestinian-controlled areas aimed to counter terrorist threat.

Over 90 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the beginning of 2023.

Relations between Palestine and Israel have been adversarial since the latter's founding in 1948. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and builds settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.