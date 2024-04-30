Open Menu

White House Says Columbia Protesters' Building Seizure 'wrong Approach'

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2024 | 08:40 PM

White House says Columbia protesters' building seizure 'wrong approach'

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) US President Joe Biden opposes the seizure of a Columbia University campus building by pro-Palestinian protesters, the White House said Tuesday as demonstrations raged at colleges across the country.

"The president believes that forcibly taking over a building on campus is absolutely the wrong approach," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told an online briefing.

"That is not an example of peaceful protest."

Masked demonstrators smashed windows and entered the Hamilton Hall building at the Ivy League university in New York, barricading themselves inside with metal tables.

The university has become the focal point for Gaza protests around the United States.

"You just got to do it peacefully. You can't hurt anybody and you can't... be disrupting the educational pursuit of your fellow students," Kirby said.

The White House was "watching these protests with concern", although it had no evidence of "bad actors" trying to take advantage of the demonstrations, Kirby added.

While Biden was "mindful of the strong feelings" of demonstrators,it would not change his support for Israel's offensive against Hamas in Gaza, the spokesman said.

"The president also has... a responsibility to look after our national security interests around the world and and that also means making decisions in the region that support those interests," he added.

Related Topics

Protest World Israel White House Gaza Hamilton Columbia New York United States

Recent Stories

Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

2 hours ago
 Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

2 hours ago
 Empowering women for employment is the need of hou ..

Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid

2 hours ago
 Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measu ..

Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry

2 hours ago
 Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s ..

Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program

3 hours ago
 BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies in ..

BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..

3 hours ago
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies tod ..

Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today

4 hours ago
 Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert i ..

Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai

5 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Proper ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..

6 hours ago
 vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador ..

Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..

6 hours ago
 FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets ..

FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..

7 hours ago
 IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

7 hours ago

More Stories From World