Iranian President to Visit China to Discuss Cooperation Agreement - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will visit China to discuss the implementation of a comprehensive cooperation agreement between Tehran and Beijing with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Deputy Chief of Staff for Political Affairs to Iran's President Mohammad Jamshidi said on Monday.

"One of the goals of Raisi's visit to Beijing is the implementation of the comprehensive agreement between Iran and China," Jamshidi was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency.

He also said that a meeting of this level would take place for the first time in 20 years on the invitation of the Chinese side.

Iranian Economy Minister Ehsan Khandouzi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, Agriculture Minister Jihad Seyyed Javad Sadati Nejad, Roads Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash, Industry Minister Reza Fatemi Amin, Oil Minister Javad Ouji, and Central Bank Chairman Mohammad Reza Farzin will accompany the president during his trip, Jamshidi added.

The sides plan to ink a series of bilateral agreements during Raisi's visit to China, ISNA added.