UrduPoint.com

Iranian President To Visit China To Discuss Cooperation Agreement - Official

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2023 | 07:25 PM

Iranian President to Visit China to Discuss Cooperation Agreement - Official

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will visit China to discuss the implementation of a comprehensive cooperation agreement between Tehran and Beijing with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Deputy Chief of Staff for Political Affairs to Iran's President Mohammad Jamshidi said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will visit China to discuss the implementation of a comprehensive cooperation agreement between Tehran and Beijing with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Deputy Chief of Staff for Political Affairs to Iran's President Mohammad Jamshidi said on Monday.

"One of the goals of Raisi's visit to Beijing is the implementation of the comprehensive agreement between Iran and China," Jamshidi was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency.

He also said that a meeting of this level would take place for the first time in 20 years on the invitation of the Chinese side.

Iranian Economy Minister Ehsan Khandouzi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, Agriculture Minister Jihad Seyyed Javad Sadati Nejad, Roads Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash, Industry Minister Reza Fatemi Amin, Oil Minister Javad Ouji, and Central Bank Chairman Mohammad Reza Farzin will accompany the president during his trip, Jamshidi added.

The sides plan to ink a series of bilateral agreements during Raisi's visit to China, ISNA added.

Related Topics

Iran Jihad China Agriculture Oil Visit Bank Beijing Isna Tehran Agreement Industry Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Glittering ceremony of HBL PSL 8 wins hearts

Glittering ceremony of HBL PSL 8 wins hearts

32 minutes ago
 Foreign investment not possible without local inve ..

Foreign investment not possible without local investors' facilitation: minister

3 minutes ago
 Imran considers PTI supporters as 'mentality handi ..

Imran considers PTI supporters as 'mentality handicapped': Minister for Informat ..

4 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues p ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension programme

3 minutes ago
 Electric vehicles to account for half of global ca ..

Electric vehicles to account for half of global car sales by 2035 amid net-zero ..

4 minutes ago
 US Denies Operating Surveillance Balloons Over Chi ..

US Denies Operating Surveillance Balloons Over China - NSC

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.