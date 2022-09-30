UrduPoint.com

Iranian Security Forces Arrest Protest Leaders In Zanjan Province - Deputy Governor

Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2022 | 04:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The Iranian security forces have arrested the leaders of protests in the northwestern province of Zanjan, where rioters caused unrest over the death of Mahsa Amini, the province's deputy governor for security affairs, Abolfazl Rafiei, said on Friday.

"All main leaders of the protests in Zanjan have been arrested, and many of them were not the residents of the province," Rafiei was quoted by Iranian news agency Tasnim.

The official also said that a court trial against the detained rioters had been initiated over state and private property damage.

In recent days, mass protests have swept Iran following Amini's death.

The woman was detained by Iran's controversial morality police in Tehran for wearing an "improper" hijab, an offense punishable by prison, on September 13. She was sent to one of the centers belonging to the police department and military intelligence for an explanatory conversation, where she had a heart attack. On September 16, Amini passed away.

Many Iranian citizens have accused the morality police of Amini's death, suggesting that law enforcement officers hit her in the head. Iranian women have started publishing videos on social media that show them cutting their hair, burning hijabs and rusari kerchiefs, which they are obliged to wear on their heads.

