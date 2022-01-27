Iranian State TV Channel Disrupted by Cyber Attack During Live Broadcast

Iran's state broadcaster The Voice of the Islamic Republic (IRIB) said on Thursday that it was hacked during a live broadcast Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Iran's state broadcaster The Voice of the Islamic Republic (IRIB) said on Thursday that it was hacked during a live broadcast Thursday.

According to the broadcaster's statement, the live broadcast transmitted for ten seconds photographs and fragments of audio of people described as "leaders of hypocrites", without naming any side.

The broadcaster speculated that the incident may have been a cyberattack on the server, adding that radio broadcasts Quran, Payam and Javan experienced the same disruption.

Iran is often targeted by cyberattacks, including an October 2021 attack on a gas station network, which Tehran blamed on the US and Israel; a July attack on the country's Transport Ministry; and technical disruption at the Bushehr nuclear power plant, reported by the Iranian Atomic Energy Agency.