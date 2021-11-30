Iranians Agree to Work on Nuclear Track in JCPOA Negotiations - Russian Envoy

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) The Iranians agreed to work on the nuclear track, which implies Tehran's return to the original parameters of the deal from 2015, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said.

Negotiations to restore the nuclear deal with Iran and return the US to it resumed in the Austrian capital on Monday.

"Iran has shown a certain flexibility on a number of important issues. The most important thing is that it was decided to resume negotiations from the moment at which they were suspended on June 20, all the developments that appeared at the end of June formed the basis for further work now.

This is very important, serious and hopeful moment," Ulyanov told reporters following the meeting.

"The Iranians, for whom the main issue is the lifting of US sanctions, agreed that in parallel, we should work on the second track, the nuclear one, which involves Tehran's return to the original parameters of the nuclear deal concluded in 2015," the permanent representative added.