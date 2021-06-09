Iranians to vote as ultraconservatives eye easy victory

Iranians will vote for a new president on June 18 in a poll many see as decided in advance, with ultraconservatives expected to strengthen their grip on power amid record low turnout

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Iranians will vote for a new president on June 18 in a poll many see as decided in advance, with ultraconservatives expected to strengthen their grip on power amid record low turnout.

Just seven men have been approved to run -- five ultraconservatives and two reformists -- to take over from President Hassan Rouhani, who after two four-year terms in a row is constitutionally barred from running again.

With his main rivals excluded from the final list of candidates, judiciary head Ebrahim Raisi is the clear favourite in the 13th presidential poll since Iran's 1979 revolution.

Rouhani took office vowing to seek better ties with the West.

But that stance took a severe blow in 2018 when Washington under Donald Trump withdrew from a landmark agreement on Iran's nuclear programme and reimposed biting sanctions.

This year's election coincides with negotiations in Vienna to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

But a breakthrough appears unlikely before the vote, and both Tehran and Washington have voiced doubts over the prospects of success.

The renewed sanctions have plunged Iran into a deep economic and social crisis, further exacerbated by the pandemic.

Iran saw two waves of winter anti-government protests in the years prior to the Covid-19 outbreak, both of which were harshly put down.