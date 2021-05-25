UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Election Watchdog Approves Seven Candidates For Upcoming Presidential Vote

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 04:25 PM

Iran's Election Watchdog Approves Seven Candidates For Upcoming Presidential Vote

Seven candidates have been approved for participation in the presidential election in Iran, set for next month, Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei, a spokesman of the Guardian Council, the country's election watchdog, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Seven candidates have been approved for participation in the presidential election in Iran, set for next month, Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei, a spokesman of the Guardian Council, the country's election watchdog, said.

"Only seven [out of some 590] candidates were qualified to participate in the presidential election," Kadkhodaei said on Tuesday.

The spokesman did not name those selected by the Guardian Council. Meanwhile, the Iran International television station said citing the official list published on Tuesday that three key contenders were missing from the line-up: former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, former parliament speaker Ali Larijani and vice president Es'haq Jahangiri.

Earlier this month, Iranian media reported that Larijani and judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi had signed up to run for the Iranian presidency and their simultaneous enrollment suggested a possible split in the votes similar to the 2017 election, when Raisi lost because another Principlist candidate, Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, ran against him.

The Iranian presidential election is scheduled to take place on June 18. Electoral authorities estimate the number of eligible Iranian voters at 59 million, but a poll conducted earlier in May showed that only 27 percent of eligible voters were likely to cast their ballots.

Related Topics

Election Mahmoud Ahmadinejad Iran Parliament Split May June 2017 Media TV From Million

Recent Stories

Twitter, Facebook may face legal hurdles in India ..

8 minutes ago

ADAFSA’s veterinary laboratories performed 421,0 ..

13 minutes ago

Rs 93,000 fine imposed on profiteers

51 seconds ago

AIOU announces schedule of postponed exams

53 seconds ago

Six held for selling, flying kites in sialkot

55 seconds ago

Czechs leave Euro 2020 squad place open for Kudela ..

57 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.