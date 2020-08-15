(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) The return of any UN Security Council sanctions on Iran will be met severely as the Islamic Republic's options are not limited, and the United States will bear the full responsibility, Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi said at a Security Council meeting.

Earlier on Friday, a US-drafted Security Council resolution, seeking to indefinitely extend the arms embargo on Iran, was not adopted after only two member states out of the 15 supported the draft. Two members voted against the resolution and 11 abstained.

"As we have already stated, imposition of any sanctions or restrictions on Iran by the Security Council will be met severely by Iran and our options are not limited. And the United States and any entity which may assist it or acquiesce in its illegal behavior, will bear the full responsibility," Ravanchi said on Friday.