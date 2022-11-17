UrduPoint.com

Iran's Foreign Ministry Confirms Release Of 2 Greek Tankers Seized In May

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2022 | 07:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday confirmed the release of two Greek tankers that were seized on May 27 this year.

Greek Minister for Shipping and Island Policy Giannis Plakiotakis announced the release of vessels earlier on Wednesday.

"Following the agreement between the maritime officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Greece, a few hours ago, the ship carrying Iranian oil consignment left the waters of Greece, after a six-month stop, for its pre-designated destination," the ministry said on the website, adding that "accordingly, in addition to and simultaneously with the Islamic Republic of Iran-flagged ship, two Greek ships, which were detained in the Persian Gulf waters over the past months due to a legal and judicial dispute, were released and therefore the three ships departed for their destinations on Wednesday."

Iran seized two Greek tankers in the Persian Gulf in response to the seizure of the Iranian-flagged tanker Lana in Greece and the confiscation of Iranian oil in May.

Lana (ex-Pegasus), which was formerly sailing under the Russian flag, and then changed its name and owner, was seized in mid-April and remained at anchor due to a mechanical breakdown near the port of Karystos on the island of Euboea. By decision of the court of the first instance, Iranian oil was confiscated in favor of the United States, part of it was reloaded onto the Greek tanker Ice Energy for shipment to America.

Iran called the seizure of the ship's cargo "a prime example of international piracy" for which Athens and those who illegally seized the ship were responsible. In response, Iran seized two Greek tankers, Delta Poseidon and Prudent Warrior, in the Persian Gulf.

The Greek courts ruled that the confiscation of the oil was illegal and ordered the return of 60,000 metric tonnes of crude oil from the 104,134 tonnes that Lana carried in her tanks.

