Iran's Khamenei Advises New President To Maximize Country's Potential

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei advised President-Elect Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday to concentrate on maximizing Iran's potential in order to overcome the country's food deficit.

Earlier in the day, Khamenei officially endorsed Raisi as the new Iranian president at a ceremony attended by both. The inauguration ceremony in parliament is scheduled for this Thursday.

"Another piece of advice for the president ” look into the [country's] potential. We are currently having a deficit as well as other issues. Yes, there are many shortcomings and also many problems, however, our potential greatly surpasses the existing problems. The country has many strengths. We have great potential in the water sector, oil sector, mining sector, and the domestic market," Khamenei said, according to the state-run ISNA news agency.

The supreme leader expressed confidence that it is possible to leverage Iran's potential to address pressing issues.

Iran continues to experience the consequences of American sanctions. For about forty years, the middle Eastern country has been working towards boosting domestic production and using its own resources. This effort, however, is undermined by the lack of funds caused by Washington's sanctions on Iran's oil exports, which is responsible for 80% of its budget. This is compounded by the dearth of foreign investments, devaluation of the national Currency, and the rising cost of food and basic goods.

