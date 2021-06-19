(@FahadShabbir)

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Saturday hailed a presidential election won by an ultraconservative as a victory for the nation over "enemy propaganda".

"The great winner of yesterday's elections is the Iranian nation because it has risen up once again in the face of the propaganda of the enemy's mercenary media," he said.