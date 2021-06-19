UrduPoint.com
Iran's Khamenei Hails Vote As Victory Over 'enemy Propaganda'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 seconds ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 03:40 PM

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Saturday hailed a presidential election won by an ultraconservative as a victory for the nation over "enemy propaganda"

"The great winner of yesterday's elections is the Iranian nation because it has risen up once again in the face of the propaganda of the enemy's mercenary media," he said.

