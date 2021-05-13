Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday that he planned to go to Europe after visiting Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday that he planned to go to Europe after visiting Syria.

He did not say what European countries he planned to visit but added, in an Instagram post, that he was not going to discuss the nuclear agreement.

Zarif arrived in Damascus on Wednesday. He met with President Bashar Assad and Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad to talk about the Syrian peace process and Israeli attacks on Palestinians.