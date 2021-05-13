UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Zarif To Visit Europe After Syria Trip

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 12:33 AM

Iran's Zarif to Visit Europe After Syria Trip

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday that he planned to go to Europe after visiting Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday that he planned to go to Europe after visiting Syria.

He did not say what European countries he planned to visit but added, in an Instagram post, that he was not going to discuss the nuclear agreement.

Zarif arrived in Damascus on Wednesday. He met with President Bashar Assad and Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad to talk about the Syrian peace process and Israeli attacks on Palestinians.

Related Topics

Syria Europe Nuclear Damascus Visit Post Agreement Instagram

Recent Stories

Eid will be celebrated on Thursday (today), Centra ..

22 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Ara ..

51 minutes ago

UAE, Serbia adopt safe travel corridor for vaccina ..

1 hour ago

Russia mourns school shooting victims

3 minutes ago

Paris Sticks to 'Global Approach' Toward Post-Brex ..

8 minutes ago

Japan to Ban Arrivals From India, Pakistan, Nepal ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.