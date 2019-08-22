UrduPoint.com
Iran's Zarif To Visit Norway On Thursday Amid Increased Tensions In Gulf Region

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 10:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will pay an official visit to Norway on Thursday in the wake of escalation of tensions in the Persian Gulf region.

Norway is the last stop of Zarif's tour to Scandinavian countries ” the foreign minister has already visited Finland and Sweden.

The tour aims to develop a dialogue on regional issues with the Scandinavian nations, which are active players in the Persian Gulf, according to Zarif.

The Iranian top diplomat intends to visit several Asian countries after Scandinavia tour, which takes place ahead of the UN General Assembly in New York in September.

