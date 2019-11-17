UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq Closes Border Crossing With Iran Due To Protests In Both Countries - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 01:50 AM

Iraq Closes Border Crossing With Iran Due to Protests in Both Countries - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2019) Baghdad closed the southern border crossing with Iran in the town of Shalamcheh due to protests in both countries, the Sky news Arabia broadcaster reported, citing Iranian diplomats and unnamed Iraqi security sources.

According to the broadcaster, the closure, requested by Tehran, will affect only people, while goods will continue to pass through the border.

Iran is now swept by protests against increase in gasoline prices. One man was reportedly killed during a rally on Friday.

The anti-government demonstrations in Iraq have been ongoing since early October, with protesters demanding the government's dismissal, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions and an end to corruption. The rallies have been met by a harsh response from the authorities, with the deaths of over 300 people and injuries of nearly 15,000 across the country caused by the security forces.

Related Topics

Corruption Iran Iraq Tehran Baghdad Man October Border From Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Mohammed Atiq Al Falahi

2 hours ago

UAE hosts first tripartite meeting with Cyprus and ..

3 hours ago

US Will Extend Respite for China's Huawei to Coope ..

3 hours ago

EPD holds meeting with Brick-Kiln Association

3 hours ago

Lahore High Court allows Nawaz Sharif to travel ab ..

3 hours ago

Curfew in IOK, a bigger tragedy of century: Chief ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.