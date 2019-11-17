Iraq Closes Border Crossing With Iran Due to Protests in Both Countries - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2019) Baghdad closed the southern border crossing with Iran in the town of Shalamcheh due to protests in both countries, the Sky news Arabia broadcaster reported, citing Iranian diplomats and unnamed Iraqi security sources.

According to the broadcaster, the closure, requested by Tehran, will affect only people, while goods will continue to pass through the border.

Iran is now swept by protests against increase in gasoline prices. One man was reportedly killed during a rally on Friday.

The anti-government demonstrations in Iraq have been ongoing since early October, with protesters demanding the government's dismissal, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions and an end to corruption. The rallies have been met by a harsh response from the authorities, with the deaths of over 300 people and injuries of nearly 15,000 across the country caused by the security forces.