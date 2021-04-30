UrduPoint.com
Iraq Orders Evacuation Of Citizens From Coronavirus-Hit India

Iraq Orders Evacuation of Citizens From Coronavirus-Hit India

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Friday ordered Iraqi citizens to repatriate from India, where the worst COVID-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic continues to deteriorate.

India has the second-highest number of COVID-19 infections in the world, with over 18.7 million cases. The death toll is estimated at more than 208,000 people.

"Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has ordered for the evacuation of Iraqi citizens stranded in India," the prime minister's office said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

The Iraqi ambassador to India said that about 1,000 nationals wish to return to Iraq. The first ones to be evacuated will be COVID-19 patients, according to the diplomat.

Iraq has so far reported over 1 million coronavirus cases and more than 15,000 related deaths.

