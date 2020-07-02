UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq Says Coronavirus Deaths Surpass 2,000

Umer Jamshaid 55 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 12:03 AM

Iraq says coronavirus deaths surpass 2,000

Iraq's official death toll from the novel coronavirus has surpassed 2,000, the health ministry said Wednesday, as the war-ravaged country's crippled healthcare system struggles to cope

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Iraq's official death toll from the novel coronavirus has surpassed 2,000, the health ministry said Wednesday, as the war-ravaged country's crippled healthcare system struggles to cope.

Health authorities announced there were now 51,524 cases of the COVID-19 disease in the country and that 2,050 people had died of the virus, while 26,267 people had recovered.

Iraq, which has recorded cases in all of its 18 provinces but mainly in Baghdad -- a city of 10 million people -- said it has carried out 556,000 tests since March.

But due to decades of chronic shortages of doctors, medicines and hospital beds, the country has relied heavily on aid from abroad to continue testing its population.

According to the World Health Organization, there are 14 hospital beds per 10,000 inhabitants in Iraq -- compared to 60 in France, for example -- and the oil-rich country devotes just 1.8 percent of its budget to health.

Hospitals across the country have been overwhelmed over recent weeks by a jump in cases and deaths, following months of the virus spreading relatively slowly.

Doctors in coronavirus wards have complained of a lack of personal protective equipment and say they have been made to keep working even if they showed symptoms of infection.

Hundreds of COVID-19 cases have been recorded in their ranks.

Despite the rise in infections, authorities are refusing to reimpose a full lockdown in an effort to revive the economy.

Related Topics

World Budget Iraq France Died Baghdad March All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEHA opens National Screening Centres on Fridays a ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Costa Rica review ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways supports UAE’s humanitarian aid m ..

1 hour ago

Hope Probe a source of pride in country’s histor ..

1 hour ago

Al Owais: Relationship between the government and ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits TAQA following ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.