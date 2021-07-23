UrduPoint.com
Iraq Set To Have Much Broader Cooperation With US In Future - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 08:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) Iraq is set to have much broader ties with the United States in various areas in the future, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said in a joint press availability with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday.

"Our relationships with the Unite States are not just military relationships but they are vast and broad relationships and in the future we will have a much broader cooperation in all fields that we mentioned," Hussein said.

On Thursday, US media reported the United States and Iraq are expected to agree on the pullout of US forces by the end of 2021.

Iraq does not need any more fighters because it already has those, Hussein was quoted as saying in the report. In addressing the question of what Iraq does need, Hussein said the government needs help in the areas of intelligence, training and air support.

Hussein is meeting with Blinken as part of the US-Iraq Strategic Dialogue to review Iraq's political, economic and security situation.

