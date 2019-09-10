UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Deputy Foreign Minister Believes Middle East Issues Should Be Resolved Inside Region

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 09:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) middle Eastern issues should be resolved within the region and not in countries that are far from its reality, Iraqi Deputy Foreign Minister Mouayed Saleh told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The regional countries can solve their problems inside the region, not to address the countries which are far from the region's reality," Saleh said.

According to the deputy minister, the countries not included in the Middle East do not understand the culture of the region.

"Since 2003 we have been sending a message to the regional countries that Iraq is a hope for the region's stability and security.

Our region should be peaceful, and the security will lead to the affairs' coordination between us," he said.

He also pointed out that the states of the Middle East cooperate with each other, if problems appear.

"The countries of the region such as Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Jordan, we all meet to resolve our issues within the region," Saleh continued.

Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Sahaf has earlier stated that Iraq was committed to "positive neutrality" regarding the crisis between Tehran and Washington, adding that the region will not accept any escalation.

