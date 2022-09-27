Iraqi Foreign Minister Says He Was 'Frightened' by Leaders' Speeches at UNGA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told Sputnik that the speeches delivered by some of the key leaders of the world at the United Nations General Assembly were frightening.

"To be honest, I was frightened when I listen to all these speeches of the leaders," Hussein said on the sidelines of the UNGA.

"They are complaining about climate change, about the threat of the nature, threat to our health, threat to each other, about wars."

Hussein also mentioned the crisis in Ukraine, the impact it has on global food security, and the threat of using nuclear weapons as some of the pressing issues facing the world.

Hussein said he found it strange that most of the leaders were pessimistic.

The foreign minister pointed out that most of these issues are man-made.