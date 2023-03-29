Iraqi Foreign Ministry Says Recalls Ambassador to Bahrain After Diplomatic Incident

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein has ordered the recall of the acting ambassador to Bahrain, Moayad Omar Abdul Rahman, after the Bahraini Foreign Ministry summoned him for violating diplomatic norms, Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahhaf said on Tuesday.

"Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein instructed the return of the Iraqi Charge d'Affaires to the Kingdom of Bahrain to work in Baghdad," Al-Sahhaf told Iraqi news Agency.

He added that this measure was aimed at "raising the status of Iraqi diplomacy, the task of which the ministry sees in maintaining diplomatic norms."

Earlier on Tuesday, the Bahraini Foreign Ministry summoned Abdul Rahman, handing him a note of protest in connection with the violation of diplomatic norms and interference in the internal affairs of the kingdom.