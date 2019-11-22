Iraqi Kurdistan Needs International Assistance to Cope With Syrian Refugees - Envoy to US

Iraqi Kurdistan requires international help to deal with the Syrian refugees, Kurdistan Regional Government's Representative to the United States Bayan Sami Abdul Rahman told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Iraqi Kurdistan requires international help to deal with the Syrian refugees , Kurdistan Regional Government 's Representative to the United States Bayan Sami Abdul Rahman told Sputnik.

"Without real serious high-level international assistance, I don't see how the Kurdistan region, by itself, can manage with another flood of refugees," Rahman said.