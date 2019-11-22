- Home
- Iraqi Kurdistan Needs International Assistance to Cope With Syrian Refugees - Envoy to US
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 11:33 PM
Iraqi Kurdistan requires international help to deal with the Syrian refugees, Kurdistan Regional Government's Representative to the United States Bayan Sami Abdul Rahman told Sputnik
"Without real serious high-level international assistance, I don't see how the Kurdistan region, by itself, can manage with another flood of refugees," Rahman said.