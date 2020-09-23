UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi President Says Impossible To Root Out Terrorism Unless Financing Cut

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 09:50 PM

Iraqi President Says Impossible to Root Out Terrorism Unless Financing Cut

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) The only way to achieve a sustainable defeat of terrorism is to dry up its financing and combat corruption, Iraqi President Barham Salih said in his speech at the UN General Assembly.

"We hope that we will receive aid from all countries in the international community in order to locate funds and identify sources of corruption which lead to capital flight. And we hope that it will allow us to dry up the resources of financing which fund lawless organizations and extremism," Salih said in a video address.

He described corruption as a scourge that destroys the economy and hinders the will of people to achieve progress and prosperity.

The president went on to renew last year's call for UN nations to launch an international coalition against corruption and for the recovery of the pillaged capital.

"We cannot eradicate terrorism if we do not dry up its financing. It is the only way to do it," he stressed.

The Iraqi leader also reiterated that he did not want his country to become an arena of conflict for other nations.

"We do not want Iraq to become a sort of playground for other forces which will kill themselves on our territory," Salih stated, citing attacks on the country's sovereignty and independence.

Iraq, he went on, wants to be "a country in which all interests of all citizens can be protected," a country that can protect the region, develop the economy and effectively fight terrorism. The president also noted the importance of "effective support" from neighboring nations.

Related Topics

Assembly Corruption United Nations Iraq Progress Independence Lead All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah announces guidelines for travellers

36 minutes ago

Samsung S20: Battery and Colors

2 hours ago

Samsung S20 FE introduces “Impressive Camera”

2 hours ago

Samsung S20 FE stuns phone users with heart-touchi ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Global Goals House explores internationa ..

2 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: A phone that speaks to your ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.