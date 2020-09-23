Iraqi President Says Impossible to Root Out Terrorism Unless Financing Cut

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) The only way to achieve a sustainable defeat of terrorism is to dry up its financing and combat corruption, Iraqi President Barham Salih said in his speech at the UN General Assembly.

"We hope that we will receive aid from all countries in the international community in order to locate funds and identify sources of corruption which lead to capital flight. And we hope that it will allow us to dry up the resources of financing which fund lawless organizations and extremism," Salih said in a video address.

He described corruption as a scourge that destroys the economy and hinders the will of people to achieve progress and prosperity.

The president went on to renew last year's call for UN nations to launch an international coalition against corruption and for the recovery of the pillaged capital.

"We cannot eradicate terrorism if we do not dry up its financing. It is the only way to do it," he stressed.

The Iraqi leader also reiterated that he did not want his country to become an arena of conflict for other nations.

"We do not want Iraq to become a sort of playground for other forces which will kill themselves on our territory," Salih stated, citing attacks on the country's sovereignty and independence.

Iraq, he went on, wants to be "a country in which all interests of all citizens can be protected," a country that can protect the region, develop the economy and effectively fight terrorism. The president also noted the importance of "effective support" from neighboring nations.