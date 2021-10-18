Ireland Ready for New Belarus Sanctions Over Migration Crisis - Foreign Minister

UrduPoint.com

Ireland is ready for a new round of sanctions targeting Belarusian individuals involved in the border migration crisis, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said on Monday

"We are open on a new round of sanctions targeting individuals in Belarus who are clearly responsible for clearly exploiting vulnerable people in the context of bringing migrants into Belarus and then encouraging to cross border to the EU," Coveney said, arriving at the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

At the same time, the minister pointed to legal difficulties that could arise with the early termination of contracts for the lease of Belavia aircraft.

