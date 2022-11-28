Irish Data Protection Commission Fines Meta $275Mln for Personal Data Leaks at Facebook

Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC) announced on Monday its decision to impose a fine of 265 million euros ($275 million) on Meta (banned in Russia as an extremist organization) for personal data leaks at its social network, Facebook (also banned in Russia)

"The decision imposed a reprimand and an order requiring MPIL (Meta Platforms Ireland Limited) to bring its processing into compliance by taking a range of specified remedial actions within a particular timeframe. In addition, the decision has imposed administrative fines totalling 265 million on MPIL," the commission said in a statement.

The DPC specified that it launched an investigation on April 14 last year based on media reports about the discovery of a collated dataset of Facebook users' personal data on the internet. The commission received support from "all of the other data protection supervisory authorities within the EU" during the investigation.

A Meta spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal that the company will review the DPC's decision and decide whether to appeal it, adding that unauthorized "data scraping" is against the company's rules.