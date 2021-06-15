Irreversible warming tipping point may have been triggered: Arctic mission chief

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The tipping point for irreversible global warming may have already been triggered, the scientist who led the biggest expedition to the Arctic warned Tuesday.

"The disappearance of summer sea ice in the Arctic is one of the first landmines in this minefield, one of the tipping points that we set off first when we push warming too far," said Markus Rex.