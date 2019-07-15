IS Cell in South Russia Preparing Terrorist Acts, Attacks on Policemen Eliminated - FSB

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said Monday the activities of a cell of the Islamic State (IS, ISIS) terrorist group (banned in Russia) in the southern Russian Rostov region were stopped, the cell comprised three Russians who were preparing terrorist acts and attacks on police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said Monday the activities of a cell of the Islamic State (IS, ISIS) terrorist group (banned in Russia) in the southern Russian Rostov region were stopped, the cell comprised three Russians who were preparing terrorist acts and attacks on police.

"Russia's FSB exposed in the Rostov region and suppressed the activities of a secret cell of supporters of the international terrorist organization Islamic State banned in Russia, which comprised three citizens of the Russian Federation. They were preparing attacks on police officers and terrorist acts in crowded places," it said.