IS Claims Deadly Minivan Blast In Iraq's Karbala - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 19 hours ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 01:00 AM

IS Claims Deadly Minivan Blast in Iraq's Karbala - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2019) The Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) on Saturday claimed responsibility for the minivan bombing that killed 12 near the Iraqi city of Karbala, the IS-linked Amaq news agency said.

The bomb was set off on Friday near the northern entrance to the city, revered by Shiite Muslims. It reportedly triggered a fire and a blast in the gas-powered vehicle.

A suspect thought to have planted the bomb has been detained, according to al-Sumaria television channel.

Iraqi security forces continue to root out militants after announcing the IS defeat in 2017.

