UrduPoint.com

IS Fighters' Families Escape From Al-Hol Camp After Turkish Air Strikes - SDF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2022 | 01:20 AM

IS Fighters' Families Escape From Al-Hol Camp After Turkish Air Strikes - SDF

 MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022)   Several families of IS (a terrorist group banned in Russia) fighters managed to escape from the al-Hol refugee camp in north of Syria after the Turkish air force carried out strikes on the guard positions, the head of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) media center, Farhad Shami, said on Wednesday.

The SDF, which is nominally in control of the camp, was initially formed as part of US-backed opposition to Bashar Assad's regime in Syria in 2011. The People's Protection Units (YPG), a Kurdish militia, is the Primary force of the SDF.

"Turkish warplanes target the internal security forces that are responsible for protecting Al-Hol camp; as a result; some ISIS families could flee from the camp," Shami tweeted.

He noted that the SDF units "have arrested 6 members of ISIS families, including 3 women, who escaped," adding that "the exceptional security situation is now under control".

Shami also said that the possibility of a new airstrike was remaining.

The Al-Hol camp is located in the northeast Syrian province of Al-Hasakah, which is mainly controlled by Kurdish militia. According to the UN, more than 55,000 members of IS militants' families, primarily women and children, live in the camp.

On Sunday, Turkey conducted an air operation against militant bases of the People's Defense Units (YPG) and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), groups outlawed in Turkey, in northern Syria and Iraq. The strikes followed recent deadly terrorist attacks on Turkish territory. According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, a total of 89 targets were destroyed during the operation. The Turkish president called the operation a success and admitted the possibility of conducting an additional ground operation soon.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants United Nations Syria Russia Turkey ISIS Iraq Women Sunday Media From Refugee Opposition

Recent Stories

British medic set to train to become first 'parast ..

British medic set to train to become first 'parastronaut'

50 minutes ago
 Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Con ..

Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Confirmed Relevance of Format - K ..

49 minutes ago
 US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Re ..

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Refiners Boost Fuel Inventories ..

49 minutes ago
 Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operatio ..

Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operation in Ukraine - Kremlin

51 minutes ago
 CSTO Leaders Discussed Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan Confl ..

CSTO Leaders Discussed Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan Conflict, Settlement Work Continues ..

51 minutes ago
 Putin Says Discussed With Pashinyan Unblocking of ..

Putin Says Discussed With Pashinyan Unblocking of Transport Routes, Crisis Settl ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.