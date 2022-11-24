IS Fighters' Families Escape From Al-Hol Camp After Turkish Air Strikes - SDF

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Several families of IS (a terrorist group banned in Russia) fighters managed to escape from the al-Hol refugee camp in north of Syria after the Turkish air force carried out strikes on the guard positions, the head of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) media center, Farhad Shami, said on Wednesday.

The SDF, which is nominally in control of the camp, was initially formed as part of US-backed opposition to Bashar Assad's regime in Syria in 2011. The People's Protection Units (YPG), a Kurdish militia, is the Primary force of the SDF.

"Turkish warplanes target the internal security forces that are responsible for protecting Al-Hol camp; as a result; some ISIS families could flee from the camp," Shami tweeted.

He noted that the SDF units "have arrested 6 members of ISIS families, including 3 women, who escaped," adding that "the exceptional security situation is now under control".

Shami also said that the possibility of a new airstrike was remaining.

The Al-Hol camp is located in the northeast Syrian province of Al-Hasakah, which is mainly controlled by Kurdish militia. According to the UN, more than 55,000 members of IS militants' families, primarily women and children, live in the camp.

On Sunday, Turkey conducted an air operation against militant bases of the People's Defense Units (YPG) and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), groups outlawed in Turkey, in northern Syria and Iraq. The strikes followed recent deadly terrorist attacks on Turkish territory. According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, a total of 89 targets were destroyed during the operation. The Turkish president called the operation a success and admitted the possibility of conducting an additional ground operation soon.