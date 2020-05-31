KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) The Khorasan branch of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for the Saturday attack in Afghanistan's Kabul which killed two employees of the local Khurshid tv broadcaster.

Earlier in the day, Khurshid TV's director Jawed Farhad said that an improvised explosive device hit a vehicle belonging to the broadcaster killing at least one journalist and a driver.

In addition, six other people were injured in the blast.

Earlier on Saturday, the Taliban denied any involvement in the incident.