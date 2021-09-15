UrduPoint.com

Israel Believes Iran Couple Of Months Away From Being Able To Produce Nuclear Bomb

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 10:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Israel will be able to have the necessary materials and capabilities to produce a nuclear bomb in two to three months, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz told the Foreign Policy magazine.

The Israeli minister warned about a regional nuclear arms race, adding that if Tehran crosses the threshold, other countries "won't just sit quietly" but will buy the materials directly off the shelf from Pakistan or whoever they can."

Israel, however, is currently developing its own measures to hinder Iran's nuclear progress, Gantz said in an interview with the news outlet published late on Tuesday.

"We're not America, but we have our capabilities," the top military official noted.

A fresh report by the Institute for Science and International Security in Washington, D.C., estimated that Iran might have enough low-enriched uranium to purify it to a degree required to make a nuclear weapon, with the worst-case breakout estimate as short as a month.

