Israel Defense Forces Strengthen Presence in West Bank After Clashes With Palestinians

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have deployed additional troops in the West Bank amid earlier reports of clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces, the IDF's press service announced in a statement on Wednesday

"After an operative assessment of the situation, it was decided to strengthen units in Judea and Samaria [West Bank] and Gaza with additional troops," the IDF said.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Red Crescent spokeswoman told Sputnik that 41 Palestinians were injured after IDF forces used tear gas and rubber bullets in Ramallah, Jericho, Hebron and Bethlehem. Protests in Palestine initially sprang up on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump made his Middle East peace plan public.

Leading Palestinian politicians from both the Fatah and Hamas factions have slammed the deal. Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Hamas political bureau ruling the Gaza Strip, stated that Palestine will unequivocally reject the deal, while Palestinian National Authority President Mahmoud Abbas stated that the Palestinian people would throw the peace deal in the garbage can of history.

While Trump said on Tuesday that Palestine will receive a capital in East Jerusalem, the terms of the peace deal stipulate that Palestine will in fact only receive a handful of neighborhoods in the city, located outside of a security wall built by Israel. Palestine would also be forced to demilitarize, per Trump's peace plan.