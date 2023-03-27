MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) The doctors' union of Israel has decided to suspend the country's healthcare system from Match 28, pending the announcement of a halt to the controversial judicial reform, the Haaretz newspaper reported.

Mass protests against the controversial judicial reform have been held in Israel for 12 straight weeks. According to Prime Minister Naftali Netanyahu, the Israeli government plans to pass a key part of the proposed legislation in the coming days.